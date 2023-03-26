A monster from the past

In this section

Why the Sikhs are hurting

You make the tea or the tea makes you?

Focus on coverage provided, not premium collected

The emperor's new valuation

Lessons from a year of war

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Over the past few years, a monster long thought vanquished has once again reared its ugly head: Industrial policy. The notion that a government can play favourites across the various sectors of the ec

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com