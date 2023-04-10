A potent channel

An important and potent channel of monetary policy transmission is the housing market. Weakness in housing demand triggered by higher interest rates is an important contributor to the intended slowdown in overall economic activity.
This is particularly so in developed economies, where real estate is formalised, and mortgages are 30 per cent to 60 per cent of banking credit. There are several intuitive reasons for this. Not only is housing an important source of economic demand, accounting for 10 per cent to 24 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), but it is also an important asset for most households (the share of financial assets is high only in the top decile or two in most economies). Most importantly, being a long-term asset, its value is highly sensitive to interest rates.
During the 1980s, too, when the then Fed Chair, Paul Volcker, raised interest rates sharply to control inflation, it was a 40 per cent fall in real estate investme
