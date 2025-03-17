A requiem for multilateralism in an era of increasing interdependence

Eighty years ago, the most powerful country in the world, the United States of America, took the lead in establishing multilateral institutions and shared its power with other nations. Today, that same country is moving away from multilateralism. The current US President is asserting supranationalist interests in relations with other countries on political and economic matters, pursuing them with transactional diplomacy devoid of ethical considerations.

In the halcyon days of multilateralism during the 1990s, the prospects for strengthening global cooperation looked very promising due to the political changes in Russia and the Eastern bloc states and the liberalism in Western