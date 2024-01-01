A tech-first approach for Viksit Bharat

Two recent public events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were witness to the power of technology, with his speeches in Hindi being translated real-time to Tamil and other Indian languages using the home-grown artificial intelligence (AI) system, Bhashini, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
If concerns over AI deepfakes have found their way to the public debate, the nation has also been witness to the power of AI being harnessed for the greater good. With his public use of AI, a first by an Indian leader, PM Modi once again demonstrated his natural instinct for
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper