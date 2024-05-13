'Affordable' electric air taxis

Competitively priced electric air taxi rides can significantly change urban living, as well as real estate benchmarks. There is rising interest in this segment from the aviation industry, the automotive sector, and property developers, among others.

“I think we are going to see interest from real estate operators accelerate over the next few years,” JoeBen Bevirt, founder and chief executive officer of Joby Aviation, told BloombergNEF. The California-headquartered Joby plans to launch electric air taxi services in 2025. It manufactures an electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft — capable of carrying four passengers in addition to the pilot —