After cutting slabs and rates, GST Council must pursue deeper reforms

Last week’s decision on revamping the goods and services tax (GST) regime was the third such exercise in the eight years since its launch in July 2017. How different was this third exercise at revamping GST? And how much more different should it have been?

First, the differences. The decisions of the GST Council on September 3 resulted from by far the biggest such exercise. Over 450 goods and services will see their GST rates change from September 22. From a taxation point of view, this is substantially more impactful than the Union government’s annual Budgets during the pre-GST days.