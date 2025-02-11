Agriculture in Union Budget 2025-26: balancing continuity with change

The recent Union Budget 2025-26 is the first Budget after the 2024 general elections. Although the Budget is mainly a statement of accounts, it can nevertheless send important signals about the priorities of the government. On that count, the Budget is encouraging. There is focus on continuity with some important additions. There are three encouraging features in this Budget. First is an update on the implementation status of last year’s announcements and continuance of some of the well-functioning programmes. Second is the announcement of important initiatives for lagging districts. Third is the reduction in the gap between the Revised and