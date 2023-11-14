AI in news, films and TV

Radha is in jail. What would happen to the viewership of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam:Radha Mohan, a daily show on Zee TV, if Mohan saved her? What if he and his daughter Gungun saved her, with Mohan using his old law degree to fight the case? What would happen if Gungun died and Mohan and Radha separated? Those were some of the options that were thrown at ScriptGPT, Zee’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool. ScriptGPT reckoned that if Mohan and Gungun fought the case, viewership would go up by 8.5 per cent. Aparna Bhosle, business head of Zee TV, and her team chose this option with some modifications and ratings jumped 25 per cent.

ScriptGPT, which took 8-12 months to develop,