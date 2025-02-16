AI's oxygen: Undersea cables and satellites drive digital connectivity

Digital connectivity is oxygen for artificial intelligence (AI). As the world organises itself to deploy and control the technology, investments in digital connectivity will be critical.

AI and powerful semiconductor chips are critical dimensions of the partnership India and the United States (US) announced last week in Washington under the COMPACT agreement. Besides such agreements, the billions being invested in undersea cable and satellite connectivity will be key in the smart usage and management of AI.

Social media giant Meta last week announced the launch of Project Waterworth, a subsea cable that “will reach five major continents and span over