An agenda for next government

The venerable industrialist J R D Tata, to the surprise of many, had said: “I don’t want India to be an Economic Super-Power, I want it to be a Happy Country.” The World Happiness Report 2024 ranks India 126th out of 143 countries — not a very happy country. Ironically, India most likely will be an economic superpower. Well before the end of this decade India’s gross domestic product (GDP), growing at over 7 per cent, is expected to overtake Germany’s and Japan’s to become the world’s third-largest. And if it does reach the gross national income (GNI) per capita

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper