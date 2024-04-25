An agenda for next government

The venerable industrialist J R D Tata, to the surprise of many, had said: “I don’t want India to be an Economic Super-Power, I want it to be a Happy Country.” The World Happiness Report 2024 ranks India 126th out of 143 countries — not a very happy country. Ironically, India most likely will be an economic superpower. Well before the end of this decade India’s gross domestic product (GDP), growing at over 7 per cent, is expected to overtake Germany’s and Japan’s to become the world’s third-largest. And if it does reach the gross national income (GNI) per capita
