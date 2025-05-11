Artificial intelligence checks in: How it is changing the travel sector

The travel industry runs on personal interaction and here technology is making relationships more efficient. Travellers and service providers are leaning on artificial intelligence (AI) for more informed decisions. Price comparison, destination assessment and consumer behaviour are being enabled by new technology tools.

AI agents will not just automate travel searches and bookings, but they will also match human intelligence in many tasks by the end of the decade, said a recent report by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

As many as 94 per cent of travel and tourism industry leaders consider AI to be critical to their business.