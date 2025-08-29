As renewables replace coal, India's Viksit Bharat target faces energy test

India aims to be a developed country (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 and achieve its net zero emissions goal by 2070. A $30-trillion economy in 2047 on a net-zero pathway to 2070 implies rising demand for electricity, with significant increase in the share of renewable energy in the electricity generation mix and reduced coal dependence.

The current share of steam-based electricity is more than 70 per cent in the generation mix. Currently, 75 per cent of India’s domestic coal and a significant share of imported coal is consumed by thermal power plants. ACPET, through its empirical-based regression framework backed by artificial