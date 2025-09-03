As US ties fray under Trump, second-gen reforms are India's best defence

The gradual improvement in India-United States relations that began with President George W Bush and was deepened by every US President since then has been upended. India is no longer seen by Donald Trump as a strategic partner in the geopolitical contest with China. Mr Trump’s punishing 50 per cent tariffs and repeated insults have pushed India closer to China. The Indian Prime Minister attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting this week after a seven-year hiatus and was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping — something that would have seemed very unlikely just a few weeks ago.

