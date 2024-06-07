Assertion & confrontation

The board that started it all for Chandrash­e­khar Azad Raavan, now winner from the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is still there.



It proclaims proudly: “The Great Chamar Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Village Gharkauli Welcomes You.” Near Saharanpur, Gharkauli has Brahmins and Rajputs as well as a large number of Dalit — Chamar — and Muslim residents. The board calling it (Gharkauli) a “Great Chamar” village was put up in 2016. The upper castes in the village objected to it. The Dalits refused to remove it. Talks between the upper castes and Dalits failed. One day, the sign was