Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Assertion & confrontation

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Azad did talk to Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) for some kind of adjustment

Assertion & confrontation
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:53 PM IST
The board that started it all for Chandrash­e­khar Azad Raavan, now winner from the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is still there.
 
It proclaims proudly: “The Great Chamar Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Village Gharkauli Welcomes You.” Near Saharanpur, Gharkauli has Brahmins and Rajputs as well as a large number of Dalit — Chamar — and Muslim residents. The board calling it (Gharkauli) a “Great Chamar” village was put up in 2016. The upper castes in the village objected to it. The Dalits refused to remove it. Talks between the upper castes and Dalits failed. One day, the sign was
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Samajwadi Party BS Opinion B R Ambedkar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon