Aukus focus: The strategic pivot to France

The four-nation Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) and its military manifestation — Exercise Malabar — have achieved only partial success in deterring China’s growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific maritime theatre. To step up pressure on Beijing, the US moved purposefully in September 2021 to persuade its two most steadfast and capable regional allies to join a grouping called Aukus (Australia - United Kingdom - United States). Aukus flashed its fangs immediately, announcing its support for Australia to acquire a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet. Aukus was to have two pillars: Pillar 1 involved the unprecedented transfer of nuclear submarine propulsion

