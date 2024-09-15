Automation, emerging technology help Indian ports to scale up capacity

As India accelerates investments in ports, the role of emerging technologies will determine the success and efficiency of such infrastructure. From automation to sharing shipment data, India ports are adopting the latest technologies.



India’s first transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala has automated some processes. It offers large-scale automation for quick turnaround of vessels and has state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle the largest containerships. In the first phase of development, the port will have a capacity of 1 million twenty-foot equivalent unit and in subsequent ones another 6.2 million TEUs will be added (TEU is a standard unit