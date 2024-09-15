Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Automation, emerging technology help Indian ports to scale up capacity

Automation, emerging technology help Indian ports to scale up capacity

India has committed to invest Rs 80 trn for port development. It has built a digital platform called Ulip that allows industry to access logistics datasets on govt systems

Trade, container
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India accelerates investments in ports, the role of emerging technologies will determine the success and efficiency of such infrastructure. From automation to sharing shipment data, India ports are adopting the latest technologies.
 
India’s first transshipment port at Vizhinjam in Kerala has automated some processes. It offers large-scale automation for quick turnaround of vessels and has state-of-the-art infrastructure to handle the largest containerships. In the first phase of development, the port will have a capacity of 1 million twenty-foot equivalent unit and in subsequent ones another 6.2 million TEUs will be added (TEU is a standard unit
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon