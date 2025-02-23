Bad news for the earth: Climate action scepticism rises among policymaker

Germany’s elections, which were held on Sunday, represent a turning point in the battle against climate change. The world has gone through a decade since just before the Paris Agreement was signed, during which taking action against carbon emissions had become a matter of political consensus across the major economies. This is now poised to change.

Friedrich Merz, who leads Germany’s conservative parties, has been quite clear about what he thinks. Speaking in January in an industrial West German town, he warned that German economic policies had been “almost exclusively geared towards climate protection”, and that “we will and must