Bank held liable for fraud by its manager

PHFI maintained a current account with Citibank for receiving foreign donations and a savings account with HDFC Bank for receiving domestic donations. In 2013-14, the NGO decided to place 80 per cent of its funds in deposits with a public-sector bank. This deposit account was opened at Dena Bank, Malabar Hill Branch, which offered an interest rate of 9.6 per cent under the Samruddhi Deposit Scheme. The deposits were made by transferring money through RTGS from both Citibank and HDFC Bank.



Recognised as a scientific and industrial research organisation, it was granted exemption under the Income-Tax Act. It was also registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.