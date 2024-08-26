Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Bazaar, Sarkar, and Samaj: It's time to rethink the lateral-entry scheme

Bazaar, Sarkar, and Samaj: It's time to rethink the lateral-entry scheme

Solutions by specialists in one domain backfire in others. Designers of governance reforms should go back to the drawing board and rethink the lateral-entry scheme

How can the road ahead for lateral entry in bureaucracy be smoother?
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Arun Maira
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
The government has withdrawn the lateral entry scheme under pressure from political forces complaining it would reduce opportunities for “backward classes” to serve in higher levels of government. In its defence, the government’s supporters point out that lateral entry had been proposed by the 2nd Administrative Reforms Commission during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era. Also, the Congress has been appointing lateral entrants on an ad hoc basis at very high levels whenever it was in power. The aim of the lateral entry scheme of the 2nd Administrative Reforms Commission, which the current government has followed, was
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon