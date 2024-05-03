Beauty and the best

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez apparently made history by becoming the first 60-year-old contestant to win the Miss Universe Buenos Aires title. The achievement of this journalist and lawyer, we are told, is proof that age is just a number, that she shattered stereotypes and that her victory is the Miss Universe beauty pageant’s attempt at encouraging diversity, exclusivity and “embracing beauty irrespective of age”.

Ms Rodriguez is the beneficiary of a change in the rules in 2023 to extend the age limit from 28 years to 60 years. This was part of a desperate effort in 2023 to counter rapidly falling