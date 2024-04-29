Behind Crotonville's demise

Two weeks ago, when GE announced it was selling off Crotonville, its iconic centre for leadership training and learning, it sparked off an interesting debate about the future of leadership development.

At its peak, especially during the Jack Welch era, Crotonville was accorded a preeminent status for churning out a steady stream of highly capable, global leaders who not only helmed GE’s multiple businesses but later were among the most sought-after chief executive officer (CEO) picks for US corporations.

The top-notch faculty at Crotonville, including Noel Tichy, Ram Charan, Vijay Govindarajan, to name just a few, along with GE’s top leaders such