These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Through the economic data fog

India-Canada row: Quiet diplomacy can achieve a lot more

India and Canada must step back from the abyss

It's time for India to invest in maritime corridor through North Sea Route

ITC approves demerger of hotel business to form new entity 'ITC Hotels'

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

Last month, the board of directors at ITC cleared the demerger of its hotels division, kicking off an important — and long-awaited — transition for the cigarette-to-FMCG diversified conglomerate, and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com