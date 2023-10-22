Behind the 'Global South'

India has, in recent times, sought to position itself as the leader of “the Global South”. If not as an unquestioned leader, at least as the loudest spokesperson. What is the Global South? What does India seek from this positioning? And is there anything material beyond the rhetoric?

The Global South is not easy to identify or delineate. Wealth may not matter, as oil-rich Gulf monarchies very definitely locate themselves as part of the Global South. What matters, as the name