Behind the K-shaped growth

The worst kind of growth is when a small number of (very rich) people do very well while the vast majority languish

Debashis Basu
economy, markets, india
Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Last week I was chatting with a director of a kitchen-appliances company and he said that “pots and pans are not selling well”. This is borne out by the poor sales growth of kitchen-appliances companies. On the other hand, India’s largest luxury and premium watch retailer, Ethos, which sells Omega, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Tissot, Raymond Weil, etc., each of them costing lakhs, reported a 44 per cent increase in sales and 262 per cent rise in net profit in the March quarter. While underwear sales have collapsed and two-wheeler sales have crashed to the 2012 levels, BMW has reported 37 per cent higher sales for its luxury cars in 2022. This kind of lopsided growth is called K-shaped growth or K-shaped recovery because some parts of the economy may experience strong growth while others continue to decline, like two arms of the letter K. The worst kind of growth is when a small number of (very rich) people do very well while
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

economy growth

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

