These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Preventing the mistakes of 2019

G20 & beyond: Multilateral banks take centre stage

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

The Ambani way: Can Isha do an encore of what her father did with Jio?

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

The only time I interviewed Mukesh Ambani, which was years ago, all my jokes fell flat. Mr Ambani came prepared, knew what he was going to speak, and stuck to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com