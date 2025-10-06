Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Bengaluru at a crossroads as urban decay threatens its IT-driven growth

Bengaluru at a crossroads as urban decay threatens its IT-driven growth

This sub-optimal delivery of urban services stems from a combination of governance, planning, and funding issues that Bengaluru is grappling with

Residents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Monday. Over the past few days, the city has seen cloudbursts with 15–20 centimetres of rainfall | PHOTO: PTI
premium

Residents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Monday. Over the past few days, the city has seen cloudbursts with 15–20 centimetres of rainfall | File PHOTO: PTI

Shishir GuptaRishita Sachdeva
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump’s recent announcement on H1-B visa rules has shattered the American dream for many in India. Amazon, Infosys, Cognizant, and Google are among the top companies that benefit from these visas, and India accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all H1-B holders each year. With Silicon Valley’s doors closing to many Indian professionals, can India’s own Silicon Valley — Bengaluru — step in to fulfil that dream? The answer is yes, provided the city can overcome its pressing urban challenges.
 
With a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $100 billion, the economy of Bengaluru is
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Urban infrastructure metro cities urban development Bengaluru
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon