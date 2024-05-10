Between hard rock & an election

As Sikkim awaits the Assembly election results (voting was on April 19 and the votes will be counted on June 2, not June 4, along with the rest of the country, according to the Election Commission’s latest decision), four significant events that took place in 2023 will shape the state’s future trajectory.

First, in February 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia merged his Hamro Sikkim Party with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). In tandem, SDF chief and five-term Sikkim chief minister Pawan Chamling announced that 2024 would be his last election, made Mr Bhutia vice-president of the SDF, and offered him nomination to