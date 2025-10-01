Correcting populist policies is essential for India's growth

Economic populism is a political approach that frames economic issues as a conflict between the common people and a corrupt or out-of-touch elite, quite often with a strong dose of nationalism railing against globalisation. Populism is back in fashion, this time in the United States, Hungary, and in several countries in the Global South. Populist parties have also made huge gains in Europe, including in its heartland, France and Germany.

In the United Kingdom — which left the European Union — a period of populist and incompetent governments under Boris Johnson and the hapless Liz Truss