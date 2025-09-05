Beyond a fairytale engagement: Swift-Kelce spark social media frenzy

Instagram temporarily crashed with millions of reposts and likes after 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift and three-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, announced their engagement last week. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they declared. Not really, though. No gym teacher could afford to propose to an English teacher with a $650,000 diamond ring, as Kelce did. Swift is worth $1.6 billion, while Kelce’s fortune — far less than hers — stands at $70 million, according to Forbes.

The engagement announcement came a few weeks after Swift’s most in-depth interviews in