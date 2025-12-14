Beyond digital fixes: Why Indian Customs needs an integrity overhaul

On October 31, 2003, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the ‘UN Convention against Corruption’ (UNCAC) and designated December 9 as ‘International Anti-Corruption Day’. Last Tuesday, that occasion went largely unnoticed in India — a surprising indifference given the country’s rank of 96 in the global corruption index. Hopefully, the five-day eleventh biennial Conference of the States Parties to the UNCAC that starts today in Doha, Qatar, will get more attention.

'International days' are occasions to educate the public on issues of concern, to mobilise political will and resources and assess the progress made. Last