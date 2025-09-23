Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / BharatGen: Beyond a model, India's AI Manhattan Project in making

BharatGen: Beyond a model, India's AI Manhattan Project in making

Bharat will not simply depend on imported intelligence; it will harness the talents of its best to build it on its own terms

artificial intelligence, Technology, Manhattan
premium

Shashi Shekhar Vempati
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing on the ramparts of the Red Fort, delivered his longest ever Independence Day speech, it was more than geopolitics on his mind. His call to action for self-reliance in technology through innovation had, at its heart, an earthy understanding of the unique path India has treaded over the decades. Every few decades, whenever India has faced a choice about technology, we have refused to take the long road. When much of the world was busy laying copper wires for landlines, we jumped straight to mobile phones. When credit cards were still being mailed to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Technology Manhattan
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon