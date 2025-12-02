Big banks, or more agile banks? Sector ripe for disruption amid tech shift

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the other day that the government was in talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consolidate the six public sector banks that were left out of the previous merger process. These banks include larger ones like Bank of India, as well as medium and smaller banks such as Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, and UCO Bank.

The big question is: Do we want big or agile? It is not that size isn’t important in banking, but agility is what