Brics+ Unit: Is it a bridge too far amid shifting global dynamics?

One has been writing on Chinese financial and currency-related issues regularly in the columns of this newspaper. There are notable developments taking place in China’s bid to promote alternatives to the US dollar-dominated international financial and currency systems. This is proceeding on parallel tracks. China has been a pioneer in developing and deploying a central bank digital currency (CBDC) domestically and in promoting cross-border digital payment systems, rivalling the dominant and entrenched Swift (Society for Worldwide Inter-Bank Financial Telecommunications) system.

The early track, now reaching maturity, is the mBridge project, a digital cross-border payment arrangement using CBDCs, initially promoted by