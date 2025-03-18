Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brics+ Unit: Is it a bridge too far amid shifting global dynamics?

With global economic shifts underway, India should keep its options open on emerging alternatives to the dollar

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shyam Saran
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

One has been writing on Chinese financial and currency-related issues regularly in the columns of this newspaper. There are notable developments taking place in China’s bid to promote alternatives to the US dollar-dominated international financial and currency systems. This is proceeding on parallel tracks. China has been a pioneer in developing and deploying a central bank digital currency (CBDC) domestically and in promoting cross-border digital payment systems, rivalling the dominant and entrenched Swift (Society for Worldwide Inter-Bank Financial Telecommunications) system.
 
The early track, now reaching maturity, is the mBridge project, a digital cross-border payment arrangement using CBDCs, initially promoted by
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion BRICS BRICS Summit

