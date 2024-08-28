Bridging the pivotal language-knowledge gap for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

As we strive towards a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047, the pivotal role of languages in shaping the knowledge landscape, especially in the domains of science and technology, cannot be overlooked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India rests on the inclusive participation of all citizens, regardless of the language they speak. Thus, modernization of Indian languages to disseminate knowledge, particularly in science and technology, becomes essential.

India’s diverse languages also contain rich repositories of traditional knowledge and ancient systems of thinking. Languages such as Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, and Malayalam have preserved vast amounts of scientific