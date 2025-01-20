Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Budget 2025: Balancing reforms and fiscal consolidation to revive growth

Budget 2025: Balancing reforms and fiscal consolidation to revive growth

The two key questions are: What is the diagnosis of the economic slowdown? And what can the Budget do to address it?

Budget
Premium

Rajeswari Sengupta
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In less than two weeks, the finance minister will present the Union Budget for 2025-26. This Budget comes against the backdrop of a slowing economy characterised by high levels of fiscal deficit and debt. That means the FM will have to find a way to announce policy initiatives to revive growth while also achieving fiscal discipline. While calls for tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending are loud, this Budget must do a lot more to drive sustained growth.
 
The two key questions are: What is the diagnosis of the economic slowdown? And what can the Budget do to address it?
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Budget 2025 Union Budget

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon