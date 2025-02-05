Budget bets on tax cuts over capex-will it boost private investment?

After a heavy focus on public capex in the last three-four years, the government has opted to add an income-tax cut to boost consumption and growth. Capex spending remains elevated but has plateaued. Of the budgeted capex, substantial allocations are for new projects in Bihar, given the upcoming state elections there. The rest is largely to complete projects already underway. The government now hopes that a substantial tax cut for the middle class will boost consumption and eventually help revive private investment.

What is proposed is a tax cut of around Rs 1 trillion (0.3 per cent of gross domestic