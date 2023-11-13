Cambodian template for Bangladesh elections

As Bangladesh moves closer to the general election due in January 2024, violence and instability in the country are set to increase. Nearly 10,000 opposition leaders and activists were arrested after the October 28 rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Media reports suggest that the prisons have no room left.

The opposition BNP had been demanding that the Sheikh Hasina government resign so that elections could be held under a caretaker government when violence broke out. With the arrest of its top leaders, the ruling Awami League, which is seeking re-election for a fourth consecutive term in January 2024, seems to be working according to plan.

Indeed, some observers of Bangladesh politics believe that the Awami League is following