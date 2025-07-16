Can agglomeration logic still help our people-dense, infra-scarce cities?

In urban economics, “agglomeration” is the stuff of dreams. When firms, workers, and ideas cluster in dense, dynamic cities, they reap the rewards of shared infrastructure, pooled labour, and innovation. Economists from Alfred Marshall to Edward Glaeser have lauded these “agglomeration economies” as engines of productivity and growth. For some time now, several Tier-I cities in India have followed this agglomeration logic. Bengaluru drew in tech firms and engineers, Mumbai concentrated finance, media, and ambition in a few square kilometres, and Delhi pulled together politics, bureaucracy, and everything in between.

In theory, this clustering should have supercharged productivity — and