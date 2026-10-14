Can India's latest FTAs put it on the road to Viksit Atmanirbhar Bharat?

For a country branded a “tariff king” by US President Donald Trump, and perceived as obstructionist at the World Trade Organization, India seems to be redrawing its earlier perceptions in the world over the last 5 years.

India’s recent surge in signing FTAs seems to be the result of a number of developments. Tackling China in competition in domestic markets is near-impossible (despite lower labour costs) without increasing sales volumes in the markets abroad which, in turn, help build scale economies, reducing production costs. Additionally, the recent Trump tariffs, broadly impacting all economies of the world, have pushed most countries to reach trade deals at an unprecedented rate, reflecting a collective commitment to free trade.

Indian FTAs span countries which are developed markets, including the European Union (EU), European Free Trade Association (Efta), and Australia, as well as countries which are home to a significant portion of the Indian diaspora. These include the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Oman. Finally, negotiations are in progress with countries which would help secure India’s supply chain of critical rare earth elements. Peru and Chile fall under this category. India’s earlier comprehensive agreements with Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia have their own role in comprehensive cooperation on multiple fronts. The India-EU trade deal, branded as the “mother of all trade deals”, is creating a positive outlook for future growth in external demand-driven economic growth. However, do the FTAs have implications for India’s vision of becoming atmanirbhar and, finally, viksit?

In a world where the US turns protectionist and large corporates strategise, keeping tensions with China in mind, the FTAs provide an opportunity for Indian businesses and the Indian government to prioritise some changes and avoid some others to enable longer term sustainability of India’s position in global markets as well as catapult India to a Viksit Bharat.

A quick look at the pain points for globalisation, emerging from the stalemate at the WTO, the experience of mega-regional agreements, and current reactions from the US could help draw some quick lessons on how India could use this opportunity to make the best of the world’s China+1 strategy.

Production subsidies and dumping

In the last couple of decades, one observes the repeated use of anti-dumping cases against countries like China at the WTO. State-sponsored unfair subsidies in China helped reap cost advantages beyond the scale economies of operations. Most Chinese products thus got cheaper than those of China’s counterparts across the world. While the Chinese labour costs were lower, the greater scale of operations, further facilitated by state subsidies on a massive scale, have adversely impacted most countries, especially the developed West. Advantages in production costs due to lower labour costs should be fair, providing some breathing space for production by other countries. While India prioritises growth through production linked incentives (PLIs), a sunset clause linked to growth in the scale of operations or transitioning to research and development (R&D)-linked subsidies is ideal for sustained export-led growth.

Environment

The developed world is concerned about environmental standards and protection of marine life. The WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies, reached in 2022, and the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) of the EU are worth our attention. The EU tries to protect the environment and tax non-environment-friendly methods of production. The India-EU FTA does not make any carve-outs on the applicability of the CBAM. In essence, India faces the TBT (technical barriers to trade) on similar levels as other countries. Adoption of environment-friendly production techniques by Indian businesses would help both in achieving greater market access in any developed country and in moving towards a truly Viksit Bharat.

Forced labour

The US has imposed additional tariffs for the use of forced labour or labour-unfriendly work conditions against selected countries, including India through the forced-labour Section 301 tariffs. These tariffs are a result of the US’s failure to block labour-unfriendly products entering the US markets from countries like China. Going back to 2013, India’s use of child labour for manufacturing rugby balls for Summit Sports in Australia drew enough negative media attention internationally. While the WTO has never acted to ensure quality work standards for workers involved in producing tradable goods, the International Labour Organization (ILO) standards would be ideal. Once again moving towards viable labour standards, including appropriate overtime pay, would create the base for a Viksit Bharat and avoid future possibilities of tariffs on grounds of forced labour.

Tariff-jumping transhipment

Rules of origin violations (to bypass tariffs) have been highlighted by the US recently. India earlier raised similar issues with regard to China, leading to a review of the India-Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) agreement. Contrary to China’s conditions, India signing FTAs with most countries would allow it market access at lower tariff rates and the need to bypass tariffs should not arise. India should avoid using FTAs to push its products to non-FTA countries.

It may be prudent to note that mega-regional agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have very different stands on each of the four areas mentioned above. While the CPTPP commits to environment-friendly production, protection of labour standards and avoiding state-sponsored production subsidies, the China-led RCEP is nearly silent on all of these. It is easy to see that relaxed labour and environment standards along with state subsidies are the building blocks of sustained trade advantage for nations like China and Vietnam. The developed West sees these as unfair to their own workers/citizens as jobs are lost along with environmental degradation in exchange for cheaper imported products.

Learning from the above, India has the choice to: a) craft its subsidies with appropriate sunset clauses, b) protect labour standards, and c) adopt environment-friendly production to sustainably position itself in global markets. This would be the basis of a truly Viksit Bharat.