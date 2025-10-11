Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Caste, power, and pain: When even privilege can't guarantee dignity

Caste, power, and pain: When even privilege can't guarantee dignity

Education, reservations, and govt jobs are meant to bring equality and dignity. That we are a long way from it is evident in the shoe thrown at the CJI and the suicide of Haryana IPS officer

caste inequality
premium

Three incidents—from a film to high-profile discrimination—highlight India’s persistent caste and minority challenges, affecting even privileged citizens. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three things have come together to raise a combination of issues related to caste and minorities that India has failed to resolve even 75 years after its Constitution was born. The caste issue, of course, has persisted through centuries. 
The three things: The shoe-throwing at the Dalit Chief Justice of India in his court; a senior Dalit IPS officer in Haryana shooting himself and leaving a suicide note about years of discrimination, victimisation, and bottled-up fury; and, third, the somewhat counter-intuitive success among the well-heeled of Homebound, by Neeraj Ghaywan, the most prominent and powerful Dalit filmmaker in Bollywood. 
This
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : chief justices of India caste system india minorities Inequality BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon