Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Caste remains a crucial factor in Haryana's candidate selection process

Caste remains a crucial factor in Haryana's candidate selection process

Key trends surface in Haryana as Assembly election nominations near

As candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
As candidate selection for the Haryana Assembly elections gathers pace — the state goes to the polls on October 1 and nominations close on September 12 — some trends are interesting.

To be a candidate you need to fill in a form. The Congress charges Rs 20,000 for every form it sells for an Assembly constituency. However, Scheduled Caste candidates pay Rs 5,000. So far, the Congress has received 2,556 completed applications, so it has presumably sold more forms. The party estimates it has earned around Rs 3.5 crore from form sales alone. The highest number of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon