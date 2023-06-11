close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBIC circular on pre-import violation cases

The circular is useful because it applies not only to the parties who litigated on the pre-import issue but also to those who did not do so

TNC Rajagopalan
tax
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 6:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued circular no.16/2023-Cus, dated June 7, 2023, prescribing the procedures for the payment of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) and compensation cess (CC) by the importers who have violated the pre-import condition and taking input tax credit (ITC) of the same, in respect of imports made between October 13, 2017, and January 9, 2019, without payment of IGST and CC under advance authorisations. The circular is issued following the directions of the Supreme Court in the case of Cosmo Films Ltd. [2023 (5) Centax 286 (SC)].
The circular is useful because it applies not only to the parties who litigated on the pre-import issue but also to those who did not do so. The payment of IGST and CC will be only for the relevant imports that could not meet the pre-import condition. There could be situations where many items were imported under a single bill of entry (B/E) but the import of, say only one ite
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

CBIC asks taxmen to recover lower dues from firms under insolvency

Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty

Indirect taxes: Budget proposals aligned with govt's strategic priorities

CBIC says won't object to a petitioner going to HC in absence of GSTAT

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes

CBIC should clear the air quickly on pre-import issues

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

At 5.74% CAGR, exports growth dismal in last nine years

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

MOOWR scheme made less attractive

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

India's exports to grow dramatically on the back of dynamic trade strategy

Pedigree, past & present

India's deprived households as partners in growth and wellbeing

Topics : Indirect Tax Cess GST

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

neuro, medical, brain, pharma
4 min read

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

Bank, Banking, PSBs
8 min read

India's exports to grow dramatically on the back of dynamic trade strategy

Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi
5 min read

Most Popular

Stellar show by banks, but will it continue?

Bank, Banking, PSBs
8 min read

Neuro feedback devices that read your mind are here

neuro, medical, brain, pharma
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon