Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

Exporters complain that some authorities are talking of applicability of the pre-import condition for advance authorisations issued during that period

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
As expected, the Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the pre-import condition under advance authorisations. Many exporters have now raised questions on the way forward. I deal with some of them here.
 
The Supreme Court held that as Para 4.03 of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) says that advance authorisation is issued to allow duty free import of input, which is physically incorporated in export products, it is essentially a pre-import scheme. Furthermore, Para 4.13 of the FTP gives the government the power to impose pre-import conditions. So, in my opinion, a challenge to the judgment by way of a review petition is unlikely to succeed. Even otherwise, the government’s right to allow exemption subject to certain conditions is a part of Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1962.
 
Now, the exporters who violated the pre-import condition have to pay within six weeks, the IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) on their imports duri
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Supreme Court India imports Import duty Foreign trade policy

First Published: May 07 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

