Chandrayaan-3: India must leverage this giant leap for Global South

A year ago, as the world watched with bated breath Vikram lander’s descent onto the lunar surface, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheered from Johannesburg, where he was attending the Brics summit. Russia’s Luna 25 probe had just become lunar debris, while China had recruited South Africa for its International Lunar Research Station: The stakes were astronomical, blending science with geopolitics.



The lander from Chandrayaan-3 not only settled near the lunar south pole in a milestone moment but also catapulted India into the elite league of space powers. Just weeks later, India showcased its growing global influence at