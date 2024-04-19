Change and future-readiness

There is no doubt that transformation and change management have moved to the top of the leadership agenda. Professional consulting companies have set up “transformation practice” consultants. Even I have fallen prey to the trend, and have recently co-authored a book on the subject.



There is a surfeit of writings, courses, and seminars about the tectonic changes faced by companies and leaders. However, it is right to ask the questions: What is new? Has not change always been occurring? Yes, of course, but “it is the frenetic pace of change, stupid”, to adapt a Clinton quote about the economy in