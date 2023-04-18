China's RMB project making steady progress

Several countries, particularly in the global South, are looking for opportunities to conduct bilateral trade with partner countries

The US’ weaponisation of its domination of international financial and currency markets is leading countries across the world to hedge the heightened risks of their inordinate reliance on the dollar. These risks are exacerbated by the collateral damage from US monetary policies, including interest rate changes. China sees this as an opportunity to raise the international profile and role of the RMB.