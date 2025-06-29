Closing of West: Has Trump won his decade-long argument about immigration?

Is the West’s great experiment with openness ending? Across the Western world, in Europe, North America, and even Japan, there is less readiness to embrace foreign students, researchers, workers, and refugees than there was just five years ago. What could lie behind this trend, and what does it mean for the world? This month will mark a decade since United States (US) President Donald Trump began his political career. Is a closed West his principal achievement?

Mr Trump’s actions in this sphere, because of their extreme nature and the dangerous rhetoric that accompanies them, receive the most attention. This might