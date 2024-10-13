Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Coming to your home: From cleaning to brewing, robots for all the chores

Coming to your home: From cleaning to brewing, robots for all the chores

Mainstreaming of humanoid robots will impact societies and economies. Highly populous countries with young populations will have to rethink their policies for employment, labour

robot
Premium

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Robotic arms brewing coffee or pouring drinks in cafes and restaurants are fairly common. Some restaurants have automated machines that collect used plates and wheel them to kitchens. Airports and malls using responsive robots for cleaning is routine.
 
Robots of many shapes, sizes and purposes are part of our daily lives. People often don’t realise the level of automation and robotics in society. Despite their portrayal in movies for decades, the image of a humanoid robot walking among us still sparks surprise, excitement and anxiety. 
 
When Tesla founder Elon Musk this week showed off Optimus, an autonomous
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : robots Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon