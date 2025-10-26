Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Consumer protection: Criminal acquittal no ground to deny insurance payout

Consumer protection: Criminal acquittal no ground to deny insurance payout

The National Commission observed that the acquittal of the accused due to lack of evidence could not, by itself, lead to the presumption that no theft had occurred

insurance plans
premium

National Commission upholds compensation for Orai shop owner, ruling that acquittal in theft case doesn’t nullify insured loss or justify insurer’s repudiation.

Jehangir B Gai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sushila Devi was the proprietress of a clothing store named Durga Cloth Store, situated on the highway in Orai, Jalaun District, Uttar Pradesh. The shop was insured with Oriental Insurance for ₹12 lakh under a policy valid from February 12, 1996, to February 11, 1997. The policy also included additional coverage of ₹4 lakh to protect against the risk of cloth being stolen or destroyed by fire. 
A theft occurred on the night between July 29 and 30, 1996. The locks were broken open, and clothes and sarees valued at ₹1,49,571 were stolen. The incident was immediately reported to Kotwali
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : CONSUMER PROTECTION insurance claim National Commission insurance plans BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon