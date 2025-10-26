Consumer protection: Criminal acquittal no ground to deny insurance payout

Sushila Devi was the proprietress of a clothing store named Durga Cloth Store, situated on the highway in Orai, Jalaun District, Uttar Pradesh. The shop was insured with Oriental Insurance for ₹12 lakh under a policy valid from February 12, 1996, to February 11, 1997. The policy also included additional coverage of ₹4 lakh to protect against the risk of cloth being stolen or destroyed by fire.

A theft occurred on the night between July 29 and 30, 1996. The locks were broken open, and clothes and sarees valued at ₹1,49,571 were stolen. The incident was immediately reported to Kotwali