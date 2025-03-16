Consumer protection: Doctor can't be blamed for patient's negligence

Kritika developed a mild swelling in her right eye. On September 23, 2014, her father took her to Dr Harish Gupta, who referred her to Dr Tayal, a senior eye surgeon. She was prescribed Pred Forte, two drops, twice daily, for three months.

Her symptoms worsened as she gradually lost vision in the right eye. In December 2014, she again consulted Dr Tayal, who noted emerging issues in the left eye as well. He changed the medication to Pataday drops, a steroid to be administered for four days. Kritika continued using the drops for three months and consulted Dr Tayal